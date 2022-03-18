MANILA - TNC Pro Team notched solo top 2 spot in Season 9 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League after escaping with a win over Omega Esports, 2-1.

Omega Esports' signature comeback capabilities propelled them to getting first blood, headlined by a momentum-shifting sniper move by Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas' Beatrix to steal the lord.

TNC kept Omega to just five kills in Game 2, banking on a burst-heavy lineup and a heavily-aggressive early-game to force a decider.

Ultimately, it was TNC who took the win in Game 3, banking anew on an aggressive early-game to seal the series.

With the victory, TNC holds a 5 - 3 win-loss record, with 15 points, just three points behind league leaders Echo PH who have 18 points.

Meanwhile, Onic PH are back to their winning ways after repeating against world championship rivals Blacklist International, 2-1, in their Friday matchup.

A valiant base defense by Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio allowed Onic to come back against Blacklist in Game 1. Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy then capped it off with a flicker and hook combo with his Franco, picking off Kiel "Oheb" Soriano and setting Onic up for the near wipeout.

With insurance over early-game objectives, Blacklist forced a deciding Game 3.

But the world champions ultimately succumbed to Onic in Game 3, in a lengthy Game 3, punctuated by Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdesol securing the lord in the 30th minute.