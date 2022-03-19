Japan B.League: Parks helps Dolphins rout Warriors

Bobby Ray Parks scored 18 points as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins decimated the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 82-65, in the Japan B.League on Saturday.

Parks scored 7 points in the fourth quarter where they shot down the Warriors with a 28-6 run.

The son of the PBA great Bobby Parks Sr. also connected 3 triples while dishing out 3 assists.

Nagoya improved its record to 23-10.

Matthew Aquino did not play for Shinsu that night.

Elsewhere, Kiefer Ravena's heroics went to waste when the Shiga Lakestars fell short against the Kyoto Hannaryz in overtime, 102-96.

Ravena tied the game 90-all with a layup just 0.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter, sending the game into overtime.

But the Lakestars were not able to take advantage in the extra minutes, falling to their eighth straight loss for a 10-25 slate.

Meanwhile, Ravena's brother Thirdy scored 10 points in San-En's 79-68 defeat to Yokohama.

The NeoPhoenix was gunning for their third straight win, but could not pull it off after losing key players to free agency.