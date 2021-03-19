PSC OKs SEA Games roster, but still awaits green light from IATF before training resumes

The Philippine Sports Commission has approved the country’s delegation list for this year’s Southeast Asian Games despite the pending approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on the resumption of training.

PSC Commissioner and 31st SEA Games Chef de Mission Ramon Fernandez said the board immediately approved the national lineup to fast-track preparations of Filipino athletes in defending the overall crown at the Vietnam competition.

“We will still await the IATF’s approval to formally resume, but we hope to have everything in place so we can immediately go once we get the green light,” Fernandez said.

The regional games-bound athletes and other members of the national team are also set to receive their allowances retroactive to February despite delays in training, which is expected to start April.

An advisory to different national sports associations has already been issued for the immediate submission of necessary documents, as part of the government agency’s regular accounting and auditing rules

Olympic-bound Filipino athletes were first to receive their allowances released this week. More than 50 athletes underwent bubble training in the first quarter of the year as part of their preparations for the biggest sporting event in the world set to happen in Tokyo.

“It took a while to go through the reassessment of our more than 1,300 strong national team. We have to also follow requirements and policies since we are using government funds, but it is now done and subsequent processes have been started,” PSC chairman William Ramirez said.

At the start of every year, the national team undergoes reevaluation as the year’s national team roster is established. Per policy, allowances are subsequently cut, but the agency retained the allowances of Olympic-bound sports since they continued training.

The PSC also continued to support SEA Games and Olympic preparations of different sports, despite heavy budget cuts with almost P4 million approved to fund the boxing team’s joint training camp in Thailand, including almost P1.2 million in quarantine fees.

The karate team’s Olympic training camp in Turkey got P5.9 million in financial support. Several qualifying competitions of the judo team are also being funded by the agency.

There are also a number of small bubble trainings around the country, such as the fencing team in Ormoc city, Leyte, and the archery team in Dumaguete.

