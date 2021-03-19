PBA: Chot Reyes plays down fans' expectations in his return to TNT

Re-appointed TNT coach Chot Reyes admitted that it will take time for the players to get acquainted with his system, which is why he is asking for patience from fans.

Reyes returned to PBA coaching after a 9-year absence -- a period that saw significant changes in the league's landscape.

Making the situation even more complicated are the training limitations brought about by the pandemic.

"Unlike all the other teams na sanay na sa mga coach nila, sanay na sa mga sistema nila, these players that we have right now, they have to re-learn playing around me and with me," Reyes said in PBA's official website.

"Yun ang magiging problema namin, 'yung kakulangan ng practice. Hopefully we can get better as the season progresses. Hopefully, it's not too late."

The team management did make some adjustments in anticipation of Reyes' return.

TNT Tropang GIGA acquired the likes of Glenn Khobuntin, Dave Marcelo, and Brian Heruela, and even brought former MVP Kelly Williams out of retirement to revamp the roster.

The team also gave up Simon Enciso, big man David Semerad, and two future draft selections to secure highly-touted Fil-Am Mickey Williams using their fourth pick overall in the recent PBA draft.

Reyes said they needed the shuffle to be able to compete with title contenders such as Barangay Ginebra, San Miguel Beer, and Magnolia.

"I like the lineup. I like the team as it is constructed dito sa amin," he said.

Regarding Ray Parks, who announced his "sabbatical" from the team, Reyes said he is treating the player's absence as a "challenge."

"In the end, we're just coaches. Our job is to coach our team and to coach the players that we have at our disposal," he said.

