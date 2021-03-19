Mobile Legends: What to expect on MPL7’s opening weekend

The schedule for MPL-Philippines Season 7.

MANILA - The Philippine leg of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League kicks off its 7th installment Friday, March 19, with a string of games expected to keep Pinoy MLBB enthusiasts eyes peeled.

Here are the matches scheduled on the opening weekend of the games, from March 19 to 21:

MARCH 19 (FRIDAY)

Last year’s first runner-up Smart Omega will go up against third placers Execration ML to open the season with a game starting at 4 p.m. on March 19.

After getting in the tournament through the qualifying round, Work Auster Force will square up against AURA Philippines at 6 p.m. on the same day.

MARCH 20 (SATURDAY)

Another qualifying round clincher, Laus Playbook Esports Team, will go head to head with Nexplay Esports on Day 2 of the tournament at around 4 p.m. on March 20.

Meanwhile, BREN Esports looks to carry the momentum from its domestic and world title run as it squares up with ONIC Philippines on March 20 at 6 p.m.

MARCH 21 (SUNDAY)

AURA Philippines will start the March 21 games with a match against Blacklist International at 4 p.m.

BREN Esports will then cap off the opening weekend with a game vs Nexplay Esports.

MPL officials previously announced that Cignal Ultra’s matches from March 19-27 had to be postponed "due to health and safety concerns."

Before the postponement, Cignal Ultra was scheduled to face Work Auster Force, Omega Esports and Onic PH.

Group stages, which will last for 8 weeks, will be done in a round robin format.

Group A includes BREN Esports, Aura PH, Onic PH, Cignal Ultra, and Work-Auster Force; while Group B will have Omega Esports, Execration, Blacklist International, Nexplay Esports, and Laus Playbook Esports.

The top 4 teams for each group will then proceed to the playoffs slated on May 29 and 30. The championship is scheduled on June 5 and 6.

