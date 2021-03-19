Mobile Legends: Execration sweeps Smart Omega in MPL7 opener

A new-look Execration sweeps the game against Smart Omega in the tournament opener of MPL7.

MANILA -- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team Execration swept Smart Omega Esports, 2-0, to kick off Season 7 of the Philippine leg of the ML:BB Professional league Friday, March 19.

A new-look Execration consisting of Renz “Renzio” Errol Cadua, Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic, Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez, Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas, and Billy ”Z4pnu" Jazha Alfonso stunned Smart Omega's Kenneth Jiane “Kenji” Villa, Jeniel “Haze” Bata-anon, EJ “Heath” Esperanza, Salic “Hadjizy” Imam, Jankurt “KurtTzy” Matira, and Adrian “Toshi” Bacallo with a quick win to take the upper hand in the Group B stages.



Omega Esports started strong in the first few minutes of the first set, leading in gold value and destroyed turrets.

However, Execration had other things up their sleeve with Hernandez leading the way for last year's third placers. Execration turned things around in their favor destroying all their turrets.

With Smart Omega's players wiped out in the final seconds of the match, Hernandez stormed the base and single-handedly destroyed it, handing them the first set.

The second game seemed balanced, but Execration turned things to their favor and eventually swept the game series in favor of their squad.

Hernandez took the MVP award for the game series with 8 kills, 0 deaths, and 7 assists to his name in the last game using assassin character Ling.

Prior to the series, Hernandez met an accident the night before, according to his mother, but was cleared to play Friday.

