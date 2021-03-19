Esports: PH bets knocked out of Valorant Southeast Asian tourney

MANILA - Philippines bets Bren Esports and ArkAngel were shown the door at the inaugural Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) SEA Masters after losing their respective matches in the quarterfinals of the tournament Friday.

Philippine champions Bren, which featured BORKUM, DubsteP, dispenser, whoME, and JessieVash, succumbed to Indonesia’s Boom Esports even as it forced a decider map round.

Boom Esports drew first blood with a 13-9 score against Bren.

Bren forced a decider on the second map with a 13-3 win. However, they failed to sustain momentum, as Boom Esports pummeled them with a 13-3 win to eliminate Bren.

Before that, ArkAngel, paraded by Ching, Nasmi, modeskiii, Yohann, and Karl, were swept by Taiwan-Hongkong squad KPC, 2-0.

KPC made quick work of ArkAngel in the first map, winning with a score of 13-7.

ArkAngel made for a stronger showing in the second map, displaying signs of life as they made it close but it wasn’t enough to salvage a win.

The games were played in a single-elimination bracket, with best-of-3 quarterfinal matches.

One Southeast Asian team will be qualified for VCT Stage 2 Masters, Valorant’s inaugural world tournament to be held in Reykjavík, Iceland, from May 24 to 30. Players will play onsite, using LAN connection.