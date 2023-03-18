FEU celebrates after Carmela Altiche score in the 37th minute against UP in the UAAP Season 85 women's football tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Carmela Altiche and Khryss Kaye Dacanay made crucial contributions in Far Eastern University's 1-0 win over University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 85 women’s football tournament, Saturday, at the UP Diliman Football Field.

Altiche scored the lone goal of the game in the 37th minute, tapping the ball home on a rebound after UP goal-keeper Frances Acelo parried away Regine Rebosura’s attempt.

"It was a great start during the first half," said Lady Tamaraws coach Let Dimzon. "We had a lot of plays from the side. We had a lot of chances also. Na-dominate namin yung buong first half but second half, since na-feel ang pagod, inatake kami ng UP so nawala na yung composure."

UP turned the game around in the second half and brought the fight to the Lady Tamaraws. FEU goal-keeper Dacanay was up to the challenge, making three fine stops including a superb denial of UP's Abby Dumada-og late in the contest.

"Good show up from Dacanay," said Dimzon. "Very dangerous in the last 10 minutes pero she was able to be strong mentally. Nagawa niyang i-kontrol yung attack and then nagawa niya i-save lahat ng plays."

Ultimately, FEU held on to remain on top of the table with 9 points on the back of three straight wins.

Meanwhile, UP ended the first round with 7 points behind two wins, one draw, and one defeat.

FEU will still face De La Salle University this Saturday at 6:00 PM.