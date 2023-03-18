UAAP: Belen, NU cruise to straight sets win over FEU

From the UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- National University swept Far Eastern University in straight sets, 25-21, 25-9, 25-18, for their third straight win in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Reigning MVP Mhicaela Belen was spectacular for the Lady Bulldogs once again with 16 points and 10 excellent receptions, while opposite hitter Alyssa Solomon added 14 points and seven digs.

"Kailangan lang namin maging consistent pa throughout the game kasi kung maoobserve natin, ang dami naming unforced errors so kailangan namin magbawas," said NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan.

The Lady Tamaraws took the upper hand midway through the third, 14-11, but the Lady Bulldogs limited their opponents to just four points the rest of the way while making 14 of their own to finish the match in one hour and 17 minutes.

With their third straight win, the Lady Bulldogs rose to 5-1 while the Lady Tamaraws dropped to 3-4.

Unlike in the first frame where they needed the heroics of Alyssa Solomon, the Lady Bulldogs' solid net defense in the second set with a 16-5 start and never looked back for a 2-0 set lead.

Cess Robles also delivered with 12 points while libero Jen Nierva was steady with 11 digs and 10 receptions.

NU dominated the spiking department with 41 points off it while the Lady Tamaraws only got 18.

Jean Asis and Chenie Tagaod led FEU with just six points apiece.

NU will face Season 84 finals foe De La Salle University on Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena to end the first round.



