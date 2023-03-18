UAAP: Baby Tams star Janrey Pasaol to stay in FEU

FEU guard Janrey Pasaol. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Janrey Pasaol will continue his career in green and gold, as the newly-minted UAAP Boys Basketball champion and Season 85 Mythical Team selection committed to move up from the Baby Tamaraws to the Tamaraws.

The 5-foot-11 guard steered FEU-Diliman's surprise championship run that had them dethroning NU-Nazareth School and toppling top-seeded Adamson along the way. He averaged 15.7 points, 6.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 steals in the tournament.

Now, Pasaol will reinforce longtime Tamaraws playmaker L-Jay Gonzales, while also standing next in the school's long line of talented guards.

"Pinili kong mag-stay sa FEU kasi sobra-sobra ang pasasalamat ko sa kanila sa laking tulong nila sa'kin, 'di lang sa basketball, kundi sa buhay pa," he said.

"Thankful din ako kasi ito yung school na pinapangarap ng iba at nabigyan ako ng chance na makapag-aral at makapaglaro rito."

The 18-year-old is the younger brother of current Meralco Bolts player Alvin Pasaol, who once scored 49 points for UE in a UAAP game.

The younger Pasaol has shown glimpses of the same scoring prowess, while also having a court general's court vision that allows him to set up his teammates. FEU is looking to bounce back into playoff contention after seeing its eight-year Final Four streak get snapped last season.

School legend Denok Miranda is its new shot-caller, as the Tamaraws will continue to lean on Gonzales as well as rising stars Patrick Sleat and Bryan Sajonia.

"Malaki matutulong niya sa team, lalo na alam na niya yung system ko," said Miranda, who was a constant sideline presence during the Baby Tamaraws' season, of their new recruit.

