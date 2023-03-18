From the PBA website

MANILA -- San Miguel's Vic Manuel agreed with their coach Jorge Gallent that their defense appeared lacking in their previous games.

They need to bring their defensive intensity back especially with their game against Converge in the quarterfinals coming up.

The Beermen have a twice-to-beat edge over the FiberXers, but coach Gallent insisted his players must "be good in our individual defense, to have pride in it."

"Ang talagang nagiging problema namin talaga sa depensa, kasi sa opensa hindi naman kami nagkaka-problema," said Manuel after scoring 23 points in their 129-116 win over Rain or Shine last Friday.

"Siguro iyon talaga ang bibigyan namin ng time pagdating namin sa practice."

He added they will really need to step up in the absence of their prized big man June Mar Fajardo.

Fajardo will be sitting it out for the next few weeks after sustaining an MCL injury during their EASL Champions Week stint.

"Kailangan naming mag-tulong-tulong talaga, especially ngayon wala si June Mar," said Manuel.

San Miguel and Converge will play on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

