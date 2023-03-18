PVL: Gumabao makes up for previous performance vs F2

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Michele Gumabao entered the semifinals series of the PVL All-Filipino Conference with a mission – to bounce back from her previous performance against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

Last month, F2 continued their mastery of the Cool Smashers with a tight five-set win – which was highlighted by a comeback from 11-14 deficit in the deciding frame.

Gumabao committed costly errors in the crucial fifth set of the said game which apparently had a lasting effect on the athlete-beauty queen.

“'Yun last game na 'yun, sobrang laki noong impact noon sa akin, and gusto ko talaga makabawi for my teammates. Ayun, talagang bawi lang talaga 'yung nasa mindset ko kanina,” said Gumabao.

True enough, the former De La Salle Lady Spikers’ standout stepped up in Game 1 of their semifinals series, scoring 20 points in their 26-24, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15 victory over the Cargo Movers – the team’s first-ever win to F2.

“Medyo shaky start, pero andoon naman 'yung tiwala din ng teammates and ng coaches. Malaking bagay din 'yun for me na, hindi sila nawawalan ng tiwala," the opposite hitter said.

Gumabao also cherished the breakthrough win since it happened in the most significant part of the tournament.

She, however, also made mention about their lapses in the game which they can still improve in their practices.

“Better late than never. Buti na lang dito sa semis napanalo namin. Pero lagi namang sinasabi sa amin nila coach, hindi talaga 'yung kalaban namin 'yung kailangan naming problemahin. Kami talaga,” Gumabao continued.

“And lumalabas pa rin 'yung lapses and errors namin na tina-try talaga namin na ma-overcome. Nakukuha naman, pero andoon pa rin talaga. That's what we have to work on talaga sa practice namin before our next game.”

Heading to the next game, Gumabao and the rest of the Cool Smashers know it will be a tougher battle to eliminate the Cargo Movers.

“So itong last stretch namin, wala ng pahinga, dire-diretso, kailangan mag-tiyaga talaga kami starting sa practice pa lang. Makinig lang talaga kami sa mga instructions,” she added.

Creamline will try to advance into the Finals when they face F2 for Game 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena on March 21.