Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – F2 Logistics Cargo Movers had the number of Creamline in the PVL -- until Saturday, when they were stopped by the Cool Smashers in the semifinals of the All-Filipino Conference.

Head coach Regine Diego declined to give any excuses from a tough 24-26, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15 loss to Creamline, admitting that they did not play their best in Game 1 of the best-of-three series.

“This is different pa rin kasi semifinals eh. For the longest time, they haven't been here siguro naninibago but you know, ayaw ko ng dahilan, ayaw ko ng reason. Talo kami kasi ayaw namin ngayon, mas gusto ng Creamline. 'Yun yung dahilan,” she told the reporters.

“Hindi mga injuries kasi lahat naman ng mga teams are working hard so talo kami kasi it's our fault. We didn't play our best today.”

Diego rued the lack of communication among her players inside the court, including in the first set where they lost via extension, 24-26.

“That has been a problem ever since so I'm trying to remind them that it can cost you one game or one set so you know, you need to continually communicate with each other, connect with each other kasi kailangan,” the first-year coach said.

“The opportunity is here it's either you grab it or not but s'yempre mas gusto talaga ng Creamline ngayon.”

Despite the crucial loss that handed Creamline their first win over them, Diego appreciated the efforts of her bench players, who were fielded in in many parts of the game in an attempt to change the tempo of the match.

“We need to work more, we need to learn from this so positive 'yun. 'Yun lang talo eh. Talo kami kasi talo kami. Hindi dahil sa mga dahilan. I don't need reasons,” she continued.

F2 will try to extend the series when they face Creamline on Tuesday, March 21, at the Mall of Asia Arena.