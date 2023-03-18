Angelo "Phewww" Arcangel. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports on Saturday put up a 2-1 bomb against reigning world champions Echo as they extended their win streak to seven in MPL Season 7, held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

MPL all-time player Angelo "Phewww" Arcangel dropped a triple kill in the closing minutes of the decider match, as he orchestrated a wipeout of the reigning champs' heroes to take the solo top spot in the league's standings.

Phewww earned a 9/3/9 kill-death-assist card on his signature hero Julian as Bren extends their win streak to 7.

Echo forced Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya and Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera to six deaths apiece, as their damage output proved too much for the reigning world champions.

Bren lorded over Echo in a long, 22 minute Game 1 match-up that saw Kyle "KyleTzy" Sayson do a micro outplay of what he described as his "idol" Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, before Bren went for the death push.

KyleTzy had 8 kills, no deaths and an assist in the Game 1 conquest.

Things went in favor of Echo in the second frame. After being contained in the early stages of Game 1, Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales tried to go for one of his signature split pushes to disrupt Bren in a Lord siege.

Bren got disrupted and two of their players scrambling to return to base, they won the Lord, but at the expense of two of their players going down. Taking advantage of an undermanned Bren, Echo went for the last push to take things into match point.

KarlTzy, who set the tempo for Echo in Game 5, had 5 kills to go with 5 assists as he used jungler Valentina for the first time this season.

Bren will face Omega on March 19, while Echo will try and bounce back against Onic Philippines on Saturday.