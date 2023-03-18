Tom Vodanovich of New Zealand puts up a shot against India in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. FIBA.basketball

MANILA -- Converge has brought in Tom Vodanovich ahead of their quarterfinals match-up with San Miguel Beer in the PBA Governors Cup.

The FiberXers, who are facing the Beermen with a twice-to-win disadvantage, decided to sign the New Zealand player after a problematic relationship with import Jamaal Franklin.

Franklin was shown the door due to his inconsistencies inside the court, highlighted by his subpar performance during Converge's defeat to Barangay Ginebra last March 5.

The 28-year-old Vodanovich is a member of the New Zealand national team.

He played for both James Madison U in the US NCAA and the pro leagues in both his native country and Australia.

Vodanovich has been described by scouts as "a solid all-around player."

He scored 20 points for the New Zealand Tall Blacks in their 88-63 victory over Gilas Pilipinas in a FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier in February last year.

