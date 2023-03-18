NBA: Grizzlies' Brooks fined for shoving camera carrier

Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks scores during the first quarter of the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, March 7, 2023. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE.



NEW YORK -- Memphis Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Friday for shoving a cameraman on the sideline after chasing a loose ball.

The violation for an unsportsmanlike action came for an incident that took place with 2:40 remaining in the second quarter of a 138-119 Memphis loss at Miami on Wednesday.

Brooks raced after the ball in an unsuccessful bid to stop it from going out of bounds and caught himself on the edge of a table.

But the 27-year-old Canadian shoved a television cameraman with his left hand, sending him sprawling on his back.

Brooks, in his sixth NBA campaign and sixth with the Grizzlies, is averaging 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for Memphis this season.

The Grizzlies rank third in the Western Conference at 41-27, one win behind second-place Sacramento and five games behind pace-setting Denver.

© Agence France-Presse