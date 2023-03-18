Redick "Super Red" Bordeos shares high-fives with the crowd after Blacklist International swept TNC Pro Team in their MPL Season 11 showdown at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati. The MPL rookie earlier hinted that the game could be his last as Blacklist promotes fellow gold laner Owl into the pro leagues. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - Redick "Super Red" Bordeos put up the game of his life after Blacklist International swept TNC Pro Team in their MPL Season 11 showdown at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Blacklist banked on composure, pulling the rug from under TNC in two games to seal the series sweep.

The night after the rookie gold laner hinted that the game against TNC could be his last, Super Red lead the reigning MPL Season 11 champions' comeback win in the Game 2 match against TNC, denying the 8th-seeded team any chance of forcing a rubber match.

Speaking to MPL host Mara Aquino, Super Red could not help but feel emotional over the win, which he said may be his last professional game for a while after the team made some changes midway into the season.

"Sobrang saya ko kasi kahit minsan panget laro ko pauloy sila sumusuporta sa'kin eh," Super Red said.

Super Red had 5 kills and 4 assists in the Game 2 matchup. Lee Howard "Owl" Gonzales of Blacklist's ML:BB Development League team, Blacklist Academy, will be stepping into the professional league, swapping him for Jomari David “Archer” Perez.

After the announcement, Super Red hinted on Twitter that the game against TNC could be his last, as Owl supposedly fills in for him.

"Thank you sa suporta niyo saken simula nung pagkapasok ko ng mpl at sa mga namba-bash saken. Okay lang kahit ako nalang ibash niyo 'wag niyo na idamay yung team. Gagalingan ko na lang bukas vs TNC last game ko na din naman salamat guys!!!

But team captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna said it may not be the last for the young cub.

"Parang ano lang po [ginawa namin] para mas maka-explore kami ng bagong strategy. May potential naman po. Hindi pa naman ito ang huli niya," she said.

Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap lead the way for Blacklist in Game 1, as they mounted a come-from-behind game after starting slow.

Blacklist will face Omega on March 25, while TNC have a tall order ahead of them when they face RSG Philippines the same day.