Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Omega Esports forged their first back-to-back wins in MPL Season 11 after a reverse-sweep on Onic Philippines, 2-1, to start the second half of the regular season at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Onic slid to their third straight loss as a result.

As it braced for Omega's final blow in Game 1, Onic went for the harsh counter-punch, as Super Frince and Nowee "Ryota" Caballo combined for four kills in a near wipeout that would turn the game on its head.

With Omega down for the count, Onic marched down their opponents' base to end the 31-minute match.

National team player Ryota had 5 kills and 8 assists, on top of 5 deaths as he steered Onic's win in Game 1.

Omega overcame the come-from-behind Game 1 loss by taking the second and third frames in dominant fashion, to get their first win streak rolling this season.

Omega will face Bren on Sunday, while Onic will try and bounce back against RSG Philippines the same day.

