Mercito Gesta to face Joseph Diaz for DAZN main event

The match between Filipino Mercito "No Mercy" Gesta and former champion, Mexican-American Joseph "Jojo" Diaz Jr. has been upgraded to the main event for the Golden Boy DAZN card on Saturday.



That's after the original main event between Gilberto Ramirez and Gabe Rosado was scrapped due to Ramirez's failure to make weight.



"We had a good, great camp," said Gesta. "Another day, another time to fight."



Diaz described Gesta as a tough competitor and an experienced veteran inside the ring.



"I know that once I go out there and walk him down, get past him, I'm just going to open up a lot of doors," Diaz said of his contender. "It’s going to be an action-packed fight."



Gesta, who holds a 33-3-3 record, last fought in April to upset a favored Diaz. Gesta has challenged for world titles twice.



Diaz, meanwhile, is a 2012 Olympian who had lost in his two last fights. The 30-year-old's record is at 32-3-1.



For the two super lightweights, a win on Saturday could propel them back to the world title contention.



"It's almost like a crossroads fight," said boxing veteran Oscar de la Hoya, now part of the Golden Boy Promotions. "Only the fighters know what they have to go through to be in this position and they know exactly what a win means."



At age 35 and with 39 fights, Gesta isn’t getting any younger. But at this phase of his career, he said he’s feeling healthier and better than ever.



"I still feel good," he said. "I think what really helps is, I don’t have any bad habits. I take care of my body. That helps a lot. I hope it will continue that way while I’m still strong."



Gesta also shared that he got more inspiration after he and his wife Summer welcomed their firstborn son last year.



"I’m happy fighting knowing I’m not just doing this for myself," he added. "It’s an extra boost, it's a wonderful feeling."



Both fighters tipped the scales on Friday, with Gesta weighing in at 137.2 pounds, and Diaz coming in at 139.4 pounds.



It will be the first time the Walter Pyramid will host a boxing match. The fight will be televised on DAZN.