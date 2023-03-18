Bren Esports take a bow after winning 2-1 against Echo at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - Bren's run in MPL Season 11 may be the most dominant so far this season.

After losing 1-2 to world champions Echo in their first game, Bren went on to win 8 straight matches. Their dominance reached its pinnacle on Saturday, when the M2 world champions upended the reigning Mobile Legends world title holders.

Echo had the edge earlier this season, ending the first half with a 6-1 record, but in the last three games, they have lost two of their last three matches.

Bren's assistant coach, Vrendon Lin, lauded the team's consistency and openness, despite having to weather back-to-back schedules with training for the Southeast Asian Games.

"Siguro ‘yung consistency lang ng team sobrang dedicated rin nila magtraining, at the same time open sila criticism kaya di mahirap na magbounce back lalo na sa mga losses, lalo na yung mga one day in between matches namin," Lin said in post-match interview.

Head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro credited Vren for most of the tactical decisions, especially with crucial draft picks that changed the dynamic of the game.

"Most of the time he is being overshadowed kasi ako lagi ‘yung tinatanong but majority of our tactical preparation is with him," the SEA Games national team coach shared.

"I really want to give props to Vren kasi sobrang well-documented when he actually [prepares so] 'Best Hire 2023.'"

Vren stepped in for Duckeyyy when the M2 world championship coach went to Australia briefly. Once Duckeyyy returned, Bren went on a roll.

In jest, captain Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel said the secret lied on Duckeyyy's cooking.

"Simula noong dumating ni Coach Duckeyyy, masarap lagi yung pagkain eh. Mahilig siya magluto ng iba’t ibang klaseng pagkain e. Mag-e-experimento siya tapos kami yung taga-kain. Kaya mas lalo kaming ginaganahan," Duckeyyy said.

Bren will try and keep their hot streak intact against Omega on Sunday.