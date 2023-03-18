The NU Bulldogs are still undefeated in Season 85. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University dominated Far Eastern University in three sets, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16, to remain unbeaten in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan, Saturday.

The Bulldogs hiked their record to 6-0 record.

"Medyo slow start kami nung first set although nung bandang huli nakabawi kami. Nagawa namin yung kung anong gusto naming gawin sa court," said NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Obed Mukaba played a big role on how the Bulldogs secure second frame, hammering a quick kill before blocking Dryx Saavedra to send NU to set point, 24-19. A service error by FEU ended the period, 25-20.

Knotted at 12 in the third, the defending champions pulled away through the efforts of MJ Fortuna, Michaelo Buddin, Nico Almendras, and Gerard Diao, 25-16.

Balanced was the offensive attack planned by setter Joshua Retamar who tossed 17 excellent sets.

Almendras and Buddin got 11 points apiece while Fortuna added 10 points of his own. Mukaba and Diao also contributed nine and eight points, respectively.

The Tamaraws fell to 5-2.

FEU's CJ Cabatac in pain after an injury against NU. UAAP Media.

Making it even more painful for the Tams was the injury sustained by CJ Cabatac in the first set.

Cabatac attempted to block Buddin’s shot but errantly landed on the latter’s foot.

It resulted in an apparent bone break.

Cabatac was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.