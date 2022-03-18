PVL: Why Coach Ramil de Jesus missed F2 game vs Army?

Coach Ramil de Jesus file photo. Richard Esguerra, ABS-CBN Sports

Aside from Kim Fajardo and Kalei Mau, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers also missed the presence of multi-awarded coach Ramil de Jesus in their game against Black Mamba Army last Wednesday.

According to Benson Bocboc, who is calling the shots for the team in place of De Jesus, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers mentor is “not available.”

“Unavailable si Coach Ramil as of now. As you know, we have strict protocols din. So meron din tayong ibang teams, so ano lang din tayo, kaya hindi available,” Bocboc said after the hard-earned 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22 triumph in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League.

De Jesus appeared to be in a bubble with the Lady Spikers in Taft.

Meanwhile, Bocboc did not give a specific date for the possible return of the prized setter Kim Fajardo in the short PVL season.

He said Fajardo is still recuperating from his injury so F2 cannot give a definite timeline yet.

“We have to wait and see first, kasi nagre-recover pa siya eh. So we need to look for the time, pero hindi natin masabi talaga,” Bocboc explained.

After comfortably winning the first two sets, the Cargo Movers lost steam in the third and allowed the Lady Troopers to find their rhythm on the attack.

Army snatched the third set to force a fourth, and kept in step with the Cargo Movers before clutch hits by Kianna Dy saved the day for F2 Logistics.

"Makikita naman sa game, medyo slow pa rin 'yung galaw namin sa start," noted Dy, whose team committed a whopping 31 unforced errors. "I guess we have a lot more to improve on and more jelling as a team."

"We just held on," Bocboc added. "It's our first game, so nagagamay pa tayo eh. So everyone is building that connection pa sa team."

