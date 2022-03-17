Petro Gazz Angels opened their 2022 Premier Volleyball League campaign on a high note with a four-set victory over the young Balipure Purest Water Defenders Thursday.

Head coach Jerry Yee made sure his players would have their playing time, fielding in 11 of 13 of them.

According to Yee, the team is trying to distribute the workload.

“We're trying to utilize ’yung mga bago natin. First game natin, we would like to give them playing time sana. Medyo tumagal ’yung game also. Ganu’n talaga. Konti lang games namin sa first round, tatlo. If gusto natin mamaximize ’yung lineup natin, kailangan natin ilaro,” Yee said, referring to new recruits such as veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and MJ Phillips.

He also said the team is also protecting Pontillas by managing the load given to her in every game as the former University of Santo Tomas star appeared to be in her twilight.

“Mina-manage natin ’yung load niya. Buti na lang may other players tayo na naglalaro ng same spot niya. Si Myla (Pablo) kaya naman mag-opposite e,” Yee explained.

Pontillas earned Player of the Game honors after finishing the match with 10 points, including the final point off the hands of Rap Aguilar.

Meanwhile, Yee also shared that it was Phillips who volunteered to play as middle blocker from her usual wing spiker position.

The coach said Petro Gazz lacked middle hitters so when Phillips volunteered Yee quickly adjusted.

“Kulang talaga kami sa middle. Plus nag-volunteer din siya na gusto niya maka-contribute. Malaking bagay ’yung pagbo-volunteer niya. So triny na natin ihabol ’yung mga moves niya sa middle,” he added.

Phillips had 12 markers in the game alongside Grethcel Soltones and Remy Palma.

Yee is hoping to steal a win from powerhouse Creamline Cool Smashers in their pool to get a good spot heading to the quarterfinals.

“Kung makaka-tsamba kami sa Creamline, sarap ’yung quarters namin. Si Creamline paghahandaan namin. But, syempre hindi naman pupwedeng matalo sa other teams,” he said.