PVL: F2 drubs Chery Tiggo to clinch 2nd win

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers handed the defending champions Chery Tiggo Crossovers their second straight loss at the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Friday.

The Cargo Movers swept the Crossovers, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22, to capture their second straight victory to lead Pool A at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Kianna Dy once again led the F2 Logistics with 11 points, while team captain Aby Maraño added the same markers to keep Chery Tiggo winless in the season.

Ahead by a solitary point in the third frame, Tin Tiamzon and Dy unleashed two attacks to extend the lead, 22-19. Maraño then denied a possible extension of the match with a game-ending attack.

In the second frame, F2 held a three-point advantage after a checked ball from Dy but Chery Tiggo mounted a short rally to go within one down, 20-21, capped by a through-the-block spike from EJ Laure.

Maika Ortiz was the lone bright spot for the title defender with 11 points as Dindin Santiago-Manabat was limited to just three points, while Mylene Paat only had five points.

In the opening frame, the Cargo Movers broke away from a deadlock with a furious 9-2 run to create a 22-14 separation.