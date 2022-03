From the PBA Images





Meralco secured a trip to the PBA Governors Cup semifinals by blasting away San Miguel Beer, 100-85, on Friday.

The Beermen failed to recover from a bad second quarter where they were held to just 14 points.

The Bolts, who holds twice-to-beat advantage over the Beermen, had splendid games from import Tony Bishop and Chris Newsome.

Bishop tallied 32 points and 16 big rebounds, while Newsome scored 22 markers.



(More details to follow.)