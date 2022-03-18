Top seed Magnolia marched its way to the semis with a blowout 127-88 win against Phoenix Super LPG in the PBA Governors Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

There was simply no let up from the Hotshots, who enjoyed a twice-to-beat advantage going into the match, as they snuffed the Fuel Masters especially in the second half to lead by as much as 45 points.

Paul Lee led Magnolia's balanced attack with 25 points and 6 rebounds. Import Mike Harris, Mark Barroca, Jio Jalalon, Ian Sangalang and Rome Dela Rosa also churned out double-digit figures.

With the victory, the Hotshots forged a best-of-5 semifinals showdown with the Meralco Bolts.

(More details to follow.)