Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) drives past Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt January 27, 2022. John G. Mabanglo, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his left foot, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

ESPN reported the Warriors are optimistic Curry can return by the start of the NBA playoffs next month.

Curry underwent an MRI immediately following the Warriors' 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at San Francisco.

The injury occurred with just over four minutes remaining in the second quarter when Boston's Marcus Smart landed on the back of Curry's leg while diving for possession of the ball.

Curry had his foot twist awkwardly in the incident, and shortly thereafter had to be removed from the game. He headed straight to the locker room, walking under his own power.

"I thought it was a dangerous play," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "I thought Marcus dove into Steph, and that's what I was upset about. A lot of respect for Marcus. He's a hell of a player, a gamer, a competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game and we're good. But I thought it was a dangerous play."

Curry, 34, holds team-leading averages in points (25.5) and assists (6.3) to go along with 5.2 rebounds in 64 games this season.

A two-time NBA MVP and eight-time All-Star, Curry has averaged 24.3 points, 6.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds over 826 career games with the Warriors.