Choco Mucho sweeps Army to open 2022 PVL campaign

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans survived a third-set scare from the Black Mamba Army to open the 2022 Premier Volleyball League campaign on a high note.

Caitlyn Viray scored off a checked ball while setter Deanna Wong saw an open spot in Army’s court to close the match in three sets, 25-13, 25-11, 25-23, at the Paco Arena in Manila Friday.

The Flying Titans appeared to have controlled the entire game after building a 10-6 lead, capped by an ace from new addition Aduke Ogunsanya.

But the Lady Troopers slowly caught up with Choco Mucho, stealing the lead off an error, 12-11. Audrey Paran did the damage for the Army with her own scoring run but their service errors kept the Flying Titans within reach.

Ponggay Gaston and Viray towed their team to a 23-22 lead in the third frame but veteran Ging Balse scored off a quick hit to equalize the match at 23.

The Flying Titans were untouchables in the first and second set as Kat Tolentino, Isa Molde, and Des Cheng spearheaded their parade of attacks.

Ahead by a solitary point in the second set, 8-7, Choco Mucho dropped an 8-3 run, sparked by Cheng’s crosscourt hit.

Their lead ballooned to 12 points after a series of errors from the Army side and Tolentino’s powerful spikes, 22-10.

This is the second loss in as many outings of the Lady Troopers.