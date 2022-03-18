From Pacquiao's Facebook page

Retired boxing champion and Senator Manny Pacquiao admitted on Friday that he opted not to watch his son Jimuel’s first amateur boxing fight out of fear that his son would get hurt during that match.

Pacquiao, who is now running for the presidency, said he only learned about his son’s victory later on and that he was not expecting it.

“Hindi ko pinanood eh. Saka ko na lang pinanood pagkatapos… Pagkatapos na lang (ng fight) nagturo ako sa kanya ng mga ano, about boxing, strategy, techniques na pwede nyang magamit,” Pacquiao said.

“Wala tayong magagawa, mag-support na lang. Although ayaw man natin, pero 'yun ang hilig nya.”

Pacquiao in an earlier interview said he tried to dissuade Jimuel from entering the boxing profession given the dangers that could befall his son.

“Sayang, ang gwapo eh,” he said in jest.

The younger Pacquiao, however, was adamant in pursuing his own boxing career, telling his father that he really wants to continue the Pacquiao legacy in the boxing profession, the senator said.

