Volleyball: PVL hopes to hold 2 conferences in 2021

MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) hopes to hold another tournament in the second half of the year, after its Open Conference that is set for May 2021.

The PVL will stage its first conference as a professional league in a bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna. The event was originally set for a May 8 opening, but will likely be postponed to the end of that month after teams requested for more time to prepare.

According to PVL president Ricky Palou, they are eyeing a second competition later in the year, which may take place in another "bubble."

"If we have time to have another bubble tournament or things open up towards the end of the year, we'd like to have another tournament," Palou said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Traditionally, the PVL holds three conferences each season -- the Open, Reinforced, and Collegiate. A competition among college teams is unlikely, given that face-to-face classes are still disallowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palou hopes to hold a Reinforced Conference, although he admits this will depend on the restrictions imposed by the government as well.

"We're still not sure if we will be allowed to have imports into the country," he said.

"We'd like to have two conferences this year, we'd like to have one of them to be reinforced, but again, subject to the authorities to allow imports to come in, or whether the imports themselves will want to come in," he added.

"Those are the things we're looking at right now. But we'd like to have sana two conferences this year."

Once the situation in the country normalizes, Palou said they plan to hold the Open Conference early in the year, then take a break for FIVB events. The Reinforced Conference will then be held towards the end of the year.

