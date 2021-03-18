MPBL: San Juan ties series with Davao Occidental with Game 2 win

San Juan Knights leveled its best-of-5 series with Davao Occidental Tigers on Thursday by taking Game 2, 70-65, in the MPBL Lakan Season finals at Subic Convention Center.



John Wilson led the Knights with 17 points and 3 rebounds, and Mike Ayonayon had a big game with 15 markers, 2 rebounds and 9 assists.

Jhonard Clarito added 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Davao Occidental took Game 1, 77-75, after escaping San Juan's fight back as they denied Ayonayon's last-ditch attempt late in the match.

Knights ruined Emman Calo's 26-point effort. It was Calo who carried the fight for the Tigers in the second half.

After falling behind 50-43 in the third canto, San Juan surged with a 20-5 run to take the lead 63-55.

Davao Occidental managed to pull within 64-60 after a couple of freebies from Calo with 2:26 remaining. Then the Knights' defense took over.

Mark Yee finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers, while Billy Robles added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Ayonayon felt they avenged their Game 1 loss after making their adjustments with the physicality of the Tigers.

"Pinaalalahanan lang kami ng coaches namin, dahil nung Game 1 nag-collapse kami ng end game. Inayos namin ngayon ang offense and defense," said Ayonayon.

'Yung Game 1 kasi para sa amin talaga 'yun e. Sabi sa amin, kaya pa 'yan. Wala naman nag-cha-champion ng Game 1.'"

The action will resume on Saturday in Game 3 on Saturday.