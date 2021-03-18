Most PBA players prefer 'semi-bubble,' say league execs

MANILA, Philippines -- Majority of PBA players are in favor of holding the upcoming season in a "semi-bubble" format, according to the league's commissioner and chairman.

The league held a lone conference last season in a biosecure bubble in Clark, Pampanga, with Barangay Ginebra emerging as champions of the Philippine Cup. Teams stayed in bubble for over two months, with members of the PBA delegation not allowed to leave the area.

For its upcoming 46th season, however, the PBA has opted to go for a "semi-bubble" or a closed circuit system. This means that players will strictly follow a "home-gym-home" system, which will be monitored by the league. Players who are found to have violated the rules are subject to fines and suspensions.

Yet this is more preferable to them than staying inside a bubble for months at a time.

"They welcome this (semi-bubble)," said PBA chairman Ricky Vargas. "Because it's very difficult to be away from your family for two, three months, in a bubble, and they've experienced that."

"My guess is our, the players, will welcome this kind of format where they can go home and go directly to play, the game place, or the coliseum that we're going to hold," he added.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said that based on his initial discussions with the players, the closed circuit system is the better option. While the bubble in Clark was a success, it also came with some strain on the mental health of those inside.

"Kasi nakita nga namin, nakita, nakakausap ko sila, 'yung mental health, nakita naman niyo, 'yung mga kasama ko sa bubble na press, ang hirap talaga," said Marcial.

"Nakita natin 'yung mga players, 'yun din ang sinasabi ng mga players. Kung pupwede, itong closed circuit bubble," he added. "So siguro masasabi ko, 80 to 90%, go sila dito sa closed circuit bubble natin."

The PBA is currently in talks with the local government of Antipolo City to open its Philippine Cup in the Ynares Center in an audience-free environment. The season is tentatively scheduled to start on April 18, with teams given at least 10 days to hold scrimmages after the Holy Week.