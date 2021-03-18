MMA: 'Well rounded' Jenelyn Olsim seeks to impress in ONE debut

Jenelyn Olsim is ready to take the plunge when she makes her much-awaited debut in ONE Championship.

Olsim will take on fifth-ranked strawweight Maira Mazar in a three-round battle on the previously recorded ONE: Fists of Fury III this Friday from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Olsim is known for her dangerous striking skills, having represented the national team in various international Muay Thai competitions before fully focusing on MMA.

But his coach, Team Lakay's Mark Sangiao, said Olsim will be bringing more than just striking.

"We want her to come in well-rounded. Though we know that she already has experience, we’re still trying to teach her new techniques,” Sangiao said.

“We want to polish everything, from her striking, her wrestling, everything. That’s why we call it [mixed] martial arts.”

Olsim, for her part, is just excited for the scrap.

“I’m excited, it’s my first time and I’m representing Team Lakay, add to it the fact that I’m facing someone who’s already in the top five of the division. I’m really pumped up for this because I know a win here would make a lot of difference for my career,” she said.

“We’re training twice a day, morning and afternoon -- of course, what’s important is we get to focus on what’s important and to stay motivated all throughout.”

Facing a battle-tested athlete like Maizar might look like a tall order for a debut, but Olsim is unfazed, knowing that she has the best team on her back supporting her.

“No, I’m not afraid of her. I’m not afraid because I know that we’re preparing hard for her in this gym. Also, my partners are world champions so I’m really confident with my training,” said Olsim.

“I have my full trust in coach Mark and my teammates with this preparation. With that in mind, I don’t have to fear anything. Whatever the results may be, I know that I worked hard for this.”