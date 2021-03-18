Even without PBA players, Gilas can't be counted out in OQT: Ravena

Kiefer Ravena during the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. FIBA.basketball



MANILA, Philippines -- The young players of Gilas Pilipinas face a tall task in the upcoming FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, but they cannot be completely counted out even against higher-ranked opponents.

This, according to NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena, a mainstay of the national team program who trained with the Gilas Pilipinas pool in January.

At the time, the national team was preparing for the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, which were set for March in Doha, Qatar. PBA players -- including CJ Perez of San Miguel, and TNT pair of Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy -- were part of the pool training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The qualifiers were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, and rescheduled for mid-June in the Philippines. Since then, Gilas Pilipinas was also tapped to replace New Zealand in the FIBA OQT that will take place in Belgrade, Serbia from June 29 to July 4.

Given that both tournaments are likely to coincide with the upcoming PBA season, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) opted to put together a pool composed mostly of amateur stars. Nine of the players were selected by the SBP from the PBA Rookie Draft; others were from the collegiate ranks. The pool also includes naturalized center Ange Kouame.

While disappointed that he cannot play for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming FIBA tournaments, Ravena said he understands the SBP and the PBA's decision, and believes it will benefit the national team program in the long run.

"People have to understand na it's a long-term program. It's not a program for the PBA players; it's a program to develop our cadet players," he told ABS-CBN News.

"Having no PBA players there, it wouldn't lessen our chances of making it, but it will definitely increase our chances of improving the people that we have to improve," he added. "So instead of looking (at) it half empty, let's look at it half full."

The experience of playing in the OQT, in particular, will be of great benefit to the young players as they have a chance to compete against some of the best in the world.

The Philippines is grouped with Dominican Republic and host nation Serbia in the OQT, while the other group features Puerto Rico, Italy, and Senegal. The top two teams from each group advance to the crossover semifinals, and the winner will earn a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

Ravena, who was part of the Gilas team that lost big to Serbia in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, knows that the odds are stacked against the Philippines.

"But who knows?" he also said. "Basketball starts 0-0. Nobody's ahead by 50, 40, or 10. And malay mo, maka-bulag tayo, sa mga bata."

"We'll just see where it goes," he added.

Even if the team doesn't reach its goal, just having the experience of playing top tier teams will be crucial for their development, said Ravena.

"'Yun ang pinakamagandang approach. Let's give the program a chance for it to really bloom, and really, para makita talaga 'yung potential ng programa," he said.

"Again, it's 0-0, who knows? But it's gonna be really hard, and that's reality. We can't stay away, we can't shy away from that. We have to work times four, times five to get to that level," he added.

The PBA players are still eligible to join the Gilas team that will play in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, and Ravena said he would "love" to be part of that journey for the squad. In the meantime, he looks forward to watching the players who have already impressed him during their camp last January.

"Everybody was great, everybody was really focused. Everybody wanted to give it their best para makatulong sa team. It was a great experience overall. Marami din akong natutunan sa mga batang 'yun," he said.

The full-time PBA players who are now training at the Inspire Sports Academy are: Isaac Go, Matt and Mike Nieto, Rey Suerte, Jordan Heading, William Navarro, Tzaddy Rangel, and Jaydee Tungcab.

Other players in the pool include: Justine Baltazar, Carl Tamayo, RJ Abarrientos, Dave Ildefonso, Dwight Ramos, Troy Mallillin, Josh Lazaro, Jason Credo, Chris Koon, Lebron Lopez, Kyle Ong, Geo Chui, SJ Belangel, Gian Mamuyac, and Kouame.