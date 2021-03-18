After Magno speaks out, PSC says athletes' allowance now released

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Thursday announced that it has released the allowances of athletes and coaches of Olympic-bound sports, after boxer Irish Magno revealed on social media that they have not received funds for two months.

Magno, one of two boxers headed to the Tokyo Olympics in July, caused a furor when she revealed that they last received their allowance in December.

On Twitter, the PSC announced that the allowance for the month of January of the athletes and coaches of Olympic sports have been released. "February allowance is being processed," the agency said.

"The rest of the national team will receive their allowance from February, subject to submission of necessary documents as itemized in the notice sent to your national sports associations," the PSC also said.

Also on Thursday, the Philippines' other Olympic-bound boxer, Eumir Marcial, spoke out in support of Magno.

Marcial, who turned professional last year ahead of the Tokyo Games, claimed that Magno was made to delete her Facebook post but he still wanted to raise awareness about their plight.

"Nakaka-low morale minsan dahil kami ginagawa namin lahat para makuha ang gintong medalya pero kulang ang suporta na natatanggap namin," said Marcial.

"Parati ako nakakarinig na malaki ang chance na makuha ko ang gintong medalya sa Olympics pero hindi ko ramdam 'yung suporta para makuha ko ang gintong medalya sa Olympics para sa mahal kong bansang Pilipinas," he added.

Marc Velasco, the PSC's national training director, had explained that the delay in releasing the funds was because of an annual review done by the agency on the national team members qualified to receive allowances.

The national athletes' monthly pay was slashed in the middle of 2020 as government devoted a lot of public funds to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

But the PSC announced back in November it will restore the allowances by the first week of December after confirming receipt of the P180-million funding under the Bayanihan Act 2.