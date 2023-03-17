Spiker Turf: Iloilo makes semis by closing out Vanguard

From Spikersturf.ph

MANILA -- Iloilo completed the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference semifinals cast by closing out Vanguard in four sets, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-21, on Friday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

At 7-2, the D'Navigators joined unbeaten Cignal, AMC-Cotabato, and Imus-Ivy Tuason Photography in the top four.

"Sabi ko sa team namin dapat ibuhos niyo dito sa game na ito kasi last option na natin ito para makapasok sa top four. Sabi ko gawin niyo na lahat ng makakaya niyo," said Iloilo head coach John Kenneth Panes.

After a sluggish start that saw Vince Abrot lord over the D'Navigators, Iloilo came alive in the second set with a blowout 25-12 equalizer.

Then Jade Disquitado, Nas Gwaza, and Rash Nursiddik showed their poise in the third and fourth frames, helping the D'Navigators close out the Volley Hitters.

Disquitado dropped a game-high 25 points on 20 attacks, three service aces, and two blocks, while Nursiddik contributed 17 points including four aces.

Gwaza chimed in 13 points as well built on five kill blocks.

Vanguard, which finished the tournament at the cellar at 1-9, was led by Abrot's 17 points along with 11 excellent receptions.