PBA: Pogoy comes up big as TNT claims top seed

Talk 'N Text outhustled Barangay Ginebra in the fourth quarter to take a 114-105 win and the top seeding in the PBA Governors' Cup quarterfinals on Friday at the PhilSports Arena.

The Tropang GIGA used a big run in the final minutes of the game to knock down the Gin Kings.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had an-all around game of 34 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals for TNT, which improved to 10-1.

But it was Roger Pogoy' incursions that started a 7-0 run that toppled Ginebra.

Pogoy finished with 22 points.



Ginebra, led by Justin Brownleee's 27 points, fell to 8-3 at third seed behind San Miguel (9-2), which ended up at second in the standings.

