NBA Hawks sign Serbian Bogdanovic to $68-M deal: reports

NEW YORK, United States - Serbian 3-point sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic has agreed on a four-year contract extention worth $68 million with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Bogdanovic declined an $18 million player option for next season to reach a long-term deal with the Hawks, according to ESPN and The Athletic, citing unnamed sources.

The 30-year-old guard is averaging 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists a game for Atlanta while shooting 43.7% from the floor and 40.1% from 3-point range.

Bogdanovic, who helped Serbia to a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was selected by Phoenix with the 27th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

After playing three seasons in Sacramento, he joined the Hawks in 2020 and helped Atlanta reach the 2021 Eastern Conference finals, losing to Milwaukee. The Hawks were ousted last season in the first round by Miami.

The Hawks stand eighth in the Eastern Conference this season at 34-35.

