MANILA -- ECHO on Friday completed its regular season sweep of Blacklist International as it started the second half of the regular season with a win at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Echo made a four-man kill within 20 minutes of a tight Game 1 contest. Despite last surviving player Edward "Edward" Dapadap outplaying Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, Edward was too far to salvage their base, as Echo drew match point.

Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno caved in with the tank Lancelot pick, wielding sustain items on his signature hero as he drew 11 assists.

Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya, who made the game-winning initiation, got 5 kills and 7 assists.

Blacklist drew Game 2 in quick fashion, with Edward taking charge through a 3/0/8 kill-death-assist scorecard.

As KarlTzy picked up the Lancelot in Game 3, Echo made quick work of Blacklist.