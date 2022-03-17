Tanduay revives Rum Masters team for FilBasket

The Tanduay Rum Masters team. Handout photo

Tanduay Rum Masters is returning to Philippine professional basketball as part of the Filipino Basketball League (FilBasket) this month.

Coach Cholo Villanueva promised to bring back its old winning mentality that made the team popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“Tanduay is one of the most prominent companies in the Philippines known for supporting basketball, so being a part of it is a privilege,” Villanueva said. “The challenge is to bring back its winning mentality. Hopefully, we can bring back the championship legacy that the Rum Masters are known for.”

Asked if there is any pressure in carrying the Tanduay Rum Masters name, Villanueva admitted there will always be pressure, but he and his team are up for the challenge.

The current roster of the Tanduay Rum Masters consists of both veterans and rookies.

It includes Villanueva’s former players from the University of the East basketball team, as well as those who have yet to make a name in the Philippines’ favorite sport.

Suiting up for the Rum Masters are Levi Hernandez, Cedrick Ablaza, Mark Cruz, Dawn Ochea, Johnrey Villanueva, Jeckster Apinan, Wilson Baltazar, Ralf Olivares, Rudy Lingganay, Joshua Gonzales, Darwin Lumor, Mark Justine Dela Virgen, Jaycee Asuncion, Jay Manlangit, and Vincent King Importante.

Villanueva’s coaching staff, meanwhile, includes Jay-R Aquino (first assistant coach), John Arenas (video coordinator), Warren Catipan (skills development), Sonny Montalvo (strength and conditioning), Dino Enrile (skills development), and James Tolentino (scout).

“We understand the history of the team and its success in the past. We are looking forward to making our own run at winning championships again,” said Alabanza, who is also the team manager of the University of the East Red Warriors.

He has been with Tanduay for more than 10 years, starting with its stint at the PBA D-League. He has also managed other teams in the PBL and international basketball competitions.

In joining Filbasket, Villanueva said they wanted to gauge the journey they will go through leading to a championship and also see where they are as a team.

“Hopefully, through the day-to-day process of improving and giving the best versions of ourselves, we’ll win the championship in the FilBasket,” he said.