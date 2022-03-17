Kim Fajardo has yet to see action for F2 Logistics. File photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are not rushing Kim Fajardo's return to action, with the veteran setter still recovering from injury.

Fajardo was included in the Cargo Movers' roster for the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, but did not see action in their first game against Black Mamba Army on Wednesday.

It was Iris Tolenada who started for F2 Logistics, finishing with 27 excellent sets in their four-set win against the Lady Troopers.

"We have to wait and see first, kasi nagre-recover pa siya eh," F2 Logistics head coach Benson Bocboc said of Fajardo.

A three-time UAAP champion, Fajardo did not play when F2 Logistics ruled the PNVF Champions League in November 2021, as she was still dealing with injuries.

The entire F2 squad also skipped the 2021 PVL Open Conference over injury woes.

"We need to look for the time, pero hindi natin masabi talaga," Bocboc said of Fajardo's return.

Meanwhile, Bocboc said that star opposite hitter Kianna Dy has recovered from back pain. Dy had 20 points in their four-set win against the Lady Troopers on Wednesday afternoon.

"Wala na naman ngayon, wala na siya ngayon," Dy said of the back pain that previously hampered her. "Ayun, continue pa rin ng therapy, para hindi bumalik, and 'yun, practice lang kami ng practice."