Kianna Dy of the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers defends against Audrey Paran of Black Mamba Army in their PVL Open Conference match. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers were made to work by the Black Mamba Army in their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) debut, Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

After comfortably winning the first two sets, the Cargo Movers lost steam in the third and allowed the Lady Troopers to find their rhythm on the attack. Army snatched the third set to force a fourth, and kept in step with the Cargo Movers in Set 4 before clutch hits by Kianna Dy saved the day for F2 Logistics.

The Cargo Movers came away with a hard-earned 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22 triumph in their first Open Conference game, as Dy finished with 20 points (15 attacks, four blocks, one ace).

"Makikita naman sa game, medyo slow pa rin 'yung galaw namin sa start," noted Dy, whose team committed a whopping 31 unforced errors. "I guess we have a lot more to improve on and more jelling as a team."

It helped F2's cause that the Lady Troopers have yet to find their form as well. Army committed 39 errors of their own and looked out of sorts to start the match, thus allowing the Cargo Movers to build a two-set cushion.

"We just held on," said F2 Logistics coach Benson Bocboc, who is calling the shots for the team in place of multi-titled mentor Ramil de Jesus. "It's our first game, so nagagamay pa tayo eh. So everyone is building that connection pa sa team."

But Bocboc also noted that Army was a tough team with plenty of experienced players, and so it was not entirely surprising that they claimed a set against the powerhouse F2 squad.

"Matibay naman talaga 'yang Army, experienced 'yang Army na 'yan. Kahit saan mo dalhin 'yan, lalaban talaga ng lalaban 'yan, given that opportunity," he said.

"So nakita naman natin, mas mainit sila, mas nage-enjoy sila sa ginagawa nila. So kailangan lang talaga, i-push natin, i-push natin para makuha natin 'yung panalo," he added.

The Cargo Movers have one day off before returning to action on Friday in a blockbuster showdown against defending champion Chery Tiggo.

The Crossovers will be a familiar foe, as both squads came from the Philippine Superliga before making a highly-publicized jump to the PVL last year.

"We're very excited to be part of the PVL, finally. And 'yun, we'll just keep on preparing and studying the other teams as we continue this tournament," Dy said.

