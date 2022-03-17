Rachel Anne Daquis of the Cignal HD Spikers. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Rachel Anne Daquis brought back her iconic number and immediately delivered a vintage performance for the Cignal HD Spikers in their first game of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

The veteran Daquis switched from No. 13 to No. 3, the jersey number she wore throughout her storied collegiate career with Far Eastern University. The open hitter called it a part of her "rebirth" in the sport, after a shaky campaign last year.

"Happy ako na No. 3 and lucky number ko talaga 'yung 3. Unang-una nga, ang ganda ng naging career ko sa FEU na No. 3 ako," said Daquis.

Daquis won two Best Server awards throughout her UAAP career, and led the Lady Tamaraws to the UAAP Season 70 crown. In 2016, FEU retired her No. 3 jersey, making her the first volleyball player to receive that honor from the school.

"Lucky din naman 'yung 13, binalik ko lang siya [No. 3] para alam mo 'yun, ma-feel ko talaga younger Rachel and 'yung rebirth na kaya ko pa rin maglaro," said Daquis.

Daquis was superb in Cignal HD's first game, tallying 14 points -- including four blocks -- in their four-set upset of defending Open Conference champions Cignal HD on Wednesday night. She helped in limiting Chery Tiggo's Mylene Paat -- fresh off a stint with Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand -- to 10 hard-earned points.

Cignal HD coach Shaq delos Santos was pleased with Daquis' performance, saying: "Knowing naman si Rachel, batang-bata pa rin kung maglaro."

The coach highlighted Daquis' effort in defense, in particular. The veteran provided a big spark for the HD Spikers with a highlight-reel worthy rejection of Paat that clearly hyped up her teammates.

"Kita niyo naman, grabe 'yung naging effort niya para lang ma-stop si Mylene," said delos Santos of Daquis.

While Daquis earned Player of the Game honors, three other Cignal HD players also reached double-digits. Ces Molina had 16 points, Angeli Araneta scored 12, and Ria Meneses had 11 points including six kill blocks.

Daquis expects their team to continue improving as the conference progresses, especially as they gain more chemistry.

"First game pa lang, medyo may adjustment. So, ang inaano lang namin is stick kami sa plan ni coach, makinig lang kami and maglaro lang kami, kung ano talaga 'yung laro namin," she said.