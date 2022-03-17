PVL: Creamline smashes PLDT in straight sets

The Creamline Cool Smashers versus the PLDT High Speed Hitters. Handout

(UPDATED) Creamline took down PLDT in straight sets, 25-16, 25-18 and 25-22, during their face-off in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the Paco Arena Events and Sports Center on Thursday.

Tots Carlos led the Cool Smashers with 16 points.

The Cool Smashers were apparently headed to a trouble-free victory, but Speed Hitters rallied to within 23-21 in the third set.

It was at this point that Carlos forced a match point to keep Creamline afloat.

Toni Rose Basas committed an error and this shut the door on PLDT.

Carlos accounted for 13 attacks, 2 blocks, and a service ace while as Alyssa Valdez scored 13 points. Jema Galanza chipped in 10 markers.

Dell Palomata led the Speed Hitters with 9 points.

