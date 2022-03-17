Cignal HD head coach Shaq delos Santos. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Cignal HD head coach Shaq delos Santos was admittedly relieved after they hacked out an impressive win against defending champions Chery Tiggo on Wednesday night at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Ces Molina was impressive, and Rachel Anne Daquis turned back the clock in a 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18 victory that gave the HD Spikers a superb start to their campaign in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Already, Cignal HD had matched their win total from last year's tournament, which saw them battle to just a 1-9 win-loss record. Their lone triumph came against the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors, a team that has since taken a leave of absence from the PVL.

"Ako, sobrang happy na parang, nabunutan din ako ng tinik. Kasi siyempre dala-dala ko 'yun eh," delos Santos said after their match.

"First time ko rin nag-head coach that time sa Cignal. Sobrang thankful ako sa management kasi grabe 'yung suporta talaga, and trust na binibigay. Kasi talagang wala akong masabi, even 'yung players, grabe sila mag-alaga," he added.

The HD Spikers stunned a Chery Tiggo squad that was playing without star middle blocker Jaja Santiago, who is still with the Saitama Ageo Medics in Japan's V.League. But the Crossovers still featured Mylene Paat and Dindin Santiago-Manabat, both of whom saw action for Nakhon Ratchasima QminC in Thailand ahead of the PVL season.

The pair combined for 24 points, but Cignal HD was mostly able to match their firepower while also having more blocks (12-9) and aces (6-3). The HD Spikers also benefited from the Crossovers' 36 unforced errors.

"Ni-remind ko lang sila kung paano namin pinaghandaan itong first game na 'to," said delos Santos. "Good thing, and sobrang happy ako sa group na 'to kasi alam nila kung kelan sila dapat mag-adjust."

Molina, one of Cignal HD's newcomers, scored a game-high 16 points, while Daquis contributed 14. Angeli Araneta (12) and Ria Meneses (11) also reached double-digits in scoring.

"Sabi ko nga itong first game namin, kailangan makapag-perform agad kami ng maayos. Hindi naman talagang perfect or what. Maging good lang kami sa lahat ng ginagawa namin, and then 'yung mga naging game plan," delos Santos said.

"I'm so happy kasi siyempre 'yun, nakuha namin 'yung first game namin, and then nag-perform 'yung mga players," he added.

But the coach also noted that it was just the start for the HD Spikers, as they still have to face Black Mamba Army, Choco Mucho, and F2 Logistics in Pool A. The top four teams in the group will advance to the quarterfinals.

"Gagawin namin 'yung best namin dito. Siyempre alam mo naman 'tong labanan in volleyball, sobrang lahat ng teams talagang nagpe-prepare 'yan," said delos Santos, as his team now gears up for a showdown against F2 Logistics on Sunday.

"Kilala sila, and knowing their players, sobrang matured na rin sa labanan na 'to. So kailangan lang, mag-effort kami, talagang magpakahirap para sa laro namin sa F2," he added.

