PBA: SMB needs to force winner-take-all versus Meralco

San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria has admitted they have to go full blast against Meralco when they tangle in their PBA Governors' Cup quarterfinals duel at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

The Beermen will need to beat the Bolts twice to earn a ticket to the semifinals. Either that or they go home.

"Do-or-die para sa amin ito," said Austria in the PBA website.

"Ang inaasahan sa amin ng mga tao is to at least get into the next round kaya kailangan talaga all-out kami dito."

Meralco owns the fourth spot in the semifinals and it comes with a twice-to-beat advantage.

"At this point, I'm just happy to get that twice-to-beat because we're gonna need it against San Miguel," said Bolts coach Norman Black.

Black was referring to their 110-115 loss to the Beermen, wherein the Bolts gave away a 26-point third quarter lead.

"Sigurado, ayaw na nilang maisahan ulit," said Austria. "Ang binibigyan namin ng emphasis, we cannot afford to have another slow start."

"So kung sa kanila, how to sustain their fast start, siyempre kami parang ganoon din. Kailangang walang slow or bad start and to execute our gameplan for the entire 48 minutes."

Super import Shabazz Muhammad is expected to lead San Miguel.

Austria said they have to look out for Meralco import Tony Bishop and sniper Allein Maliksi.

"Marked men sila," he said.