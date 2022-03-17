PBA: Replacing import pays off for Alaska - for now

New Alaska import Mark Cornelius Saint Fort. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Replacing Olu Ashaolu was not an easy decision for the Alaska Aces, especially at such a crucial juncture in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

Yet this was precisely the choice that Alaska made before the quarterfinals, tapping Mark Cornelius Saint Fort as their new reinforcement.

"We know that bringing in an import at this time was a risk. And it still is a risk," Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso said. "But I think at that point, we just really had no choice."

The move paid off on Wednesday against the NLEX Road Warriors, as Alaska came away with a 93-79 win that kept alive their campaign in the Governors' Cup. Saint Fort played just under 30 minutes, contributing 17 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

It was a solid enough performance for Saint Fort, who arrived in Manila just last Wednesday and was officially added to the Alaska roster the day before the game.

"Jet lag [is a factor], and chemistry was still not there," Cariaso noted. "He's only been in the Philippines for four days."

Cariaso explained that they can no longer put off replacing Ashaolu, who has been dealing with injuries since last December.

"The main reason is Olu's been going through, the past maybe two, three games, chronic injuries in different parts of his body," said the coach. "He's a true professional, because in spite of that, he played through some minor pains."

"Obviously alam naman natin, he had a calf injury, and then there was a hamstring, tapos shoulder. So, hindi nawawala 'yung mga chronic injuries niya," he added.

"We felt that going into the playoffs, we wanted to be healthier, and we made a decision."

Despite the "chronic injuries," Ashaolu still put up 18.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for the Aces in the elimination round. While those numbers were respectable, Cariaso noted that Ashaolu could have done more if he was at 100%.

"His chronic injuries prevented him from being the Olu that we know," he said.

Still, Cariaso had nothing but praise for Ashaolu, calling him a "tremendous professional" and even comparing him to a legendary Alaska import.

"In regards to work ethic and attitude, he reminds me of Sean Chambers," said Cariaso, referring to the iconic Alaska reinforcement who led the team to six championships in the 1990s.

"[He is] a guy that comes in and gets along with everyone, works hard, is very demanding from himself and his teammates. But he's really a good guy off the court. So it was really hard to replace him," he added.

Ashaolu is still in Manila and watched their game against NLEX at home, said Cariaso.

Interestingly, NLEX also debuted a new import against Alaska after KJ McDaniels left to be with his girlfriend, who is about to give birth.

Cameron Clark had 25 points and 16 assists for the Road Warriors, shooting just 10-of-22 from the field and committing four turnovers in 43 minutes.