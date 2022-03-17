PBA: 'Relentless' Alaska determined to keep going

The Alaska Aces live to fight another day in the Governors' Cup. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Facing what could be the end of their stint in the PBA, the Alaska Aces put together an inspired performance to instead stun the NLEX Road Warriors on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Alaska barged into the quarterfinals of the PBA Governors' Cup as the seventh seed, and a loss to the second-seeded Road Warriors would have meant the end of their three-decade long history in the professional league.

"We didn't want [this] to be our last game," Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso said afterward.

The Aces trailed by as much as 16 points but out-scored NLEX, 52-29, in the middle quarters to seize control of the contest. Big three-pointers by RK Ilagan and Kevin Racal in the fourth quarter allowed them to fend off the Road Warriors.

Mark Cornelius Saint Fort, their new import, had 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Jeron Teng had 16 points, six rebounds, and three assists to earn Player of the Game honors.

"We just became relentless. We never stopped playing, and we just stuck with each other. We played with each other, both on offense and defense," Teng said after the game. "That's what Alaska basketball is all about -- we do things together."

With the victory, Alaska extended its final campaign in the PBA, as they will now play the Road Warriors in a knockout game on Saturday with the winner advancing to the semifinals.

A loss will mean the end of the Aces' long, storied PBA stint that started in 1986 and includes 14 championships, including a Grand Slam.

"What makes it harder is … we kinda are closer to seeing what could possibly be the end," Cariaso noted. "Mas malapit tayo doon."

"So, that in itself is a challenge and a motivation on its own," he said. "We tried to use that to motivate us even more, for us to focus even more, for us to be ready even more, and to play together even more."

Teng shared his coach's sentiments, noting that they are determined to keep their "Last Dance" going for at least one more game.

"Coming into this game, 'di ba, there was a chance that this could be our last game, pero you know, we pulled through, and we can say na it's not today," said Teng.

"We live to fight for another day, and on Saturday, we'll battle it out again," he added.

Cariaso anticipates that Saturday's match will be even more difficult: the Road Warriors will be inspired as well, as they want to give a fitting birthday present to head coach Yeng Guiao who turns 63 on that day.

Moreover, NLEX will be determined to avoid another Governors' Cup upset. In 2019, they were the top seed in the conference but lost twice to 8th-seeded NorthPort Batang Pier in the quarterfinals.

"They're gonna come out ready," Cariaso predicted. "That's just playoff basketball."

"That's just being able to step up, and improve ourselves from tonight. So, if we can improve ourselves from tonight, I think we have a good chance. Guys are gonna come in confident, but not overconfident," he added.

"We expect it to be this way throughout the whole playoffs, and if you wanna win a championship, we all know that you have to go through that adversity of playing tough teams almost every game. So we have to be ready."

