Ginebra's Scottie Thompson attacks the TNT defense. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- It came as no surprise to Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone that Scottie Thompson had once again tallied big numbers for their team.

Thompson accounted for 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting, 15 rebounds, and eight assists in Ginebra's 104-92 win against TNT Tropang GIGA in their quarterfinal game on Wednesday. He also had two blocks while committing just one turnover in over 45 minutes of playing time.

"That's Scottie, man. That's all I can say about that," Cone said after their win, which kept alive their hopes of retaining their PBA Governors' Cup title. Ginebra and TNT will face off again on Saturday in a knockout game.

"That's Scottie. I took him out of the game twice and we lost leads as soon as he walked off the court. So that should tell you how important that all is," the coach added.

Thompson has been superb for Ginebra in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, averaging 13.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He had a 14-point, 17-rebound, 9-assist game against NLEX in the elimination round, and a 20-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double against TerraFirma.

"I think those numbers are going to be normal for him. I really do. I think those are going to be normal numbers," Cone said of Thompson's production. "When he gets to do 35, 20 and 19, then you'll go, whoa!"

"But these numbers, you'll think it's just another day for Scottie because I think those are the kind of numbers he's gonna put up consistently all the time as his career continues to evolve and get better," he added. "I'm not surprised by that."

Cone also pointed out that aside from being their primary playmaker, Thompson was also their designated defender against TNT's super rookie Mikey Williams.

Williams still had 19 points on 6-of-18 shooting, but he had just three points in the fourth, going 1-of-6 from the field as TNT's offense sputtered.

"He was our primary stopper on Mikey Williams. So he's doing that and he's doing the rebounds and he's doing the scoring and he's doing the assisting," said Cone.

"I know he's popular because he plays for Ginebra, but even if he's on another team, I think that he would be considered one of the top players in the league," the coach added. "He just doesn't get all the accolades, because he doesn't do it in scoring. He does it in every other thing he does."

It was also Thompson who sealed the win for Ginebra, drilling a dagger three-pointer with 2:06 to go to give his team a 97-90 lead that TNT was unable to overcome.

Aside from Thompson, also earning plaudits from Cone was back-up guard Nard Pinto, who had six points and two steals in over 18 minutes of action against TNT. All six of his points came on back-to-back triples in the fourth quarter that helped Ginebra pull away again from the Tropang GIGA.

"He was huge," Cone said of Pinto, whom they signed in free agency ahead of the resumption of the conference. "He hit a couple of really big threes from the corner when they were making their run and started to tie the ballgame up. He came out, hit some big threes. He helped on defending Williams as well."

Pinto's contributions were all the more crucial as Ginebra continues to miss the presence of All-Star guard Stanley Pringle, who is still out with injury.

"I can't tell you how crucial it is with Stanley out of the lineup. He's just huge for us," said Cone.

