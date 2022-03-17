Ginebra head coach Tim Cone. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- There were no celebrations among the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings after they outlasted the TNT Tropang GIGA, 104-92, in their PBA Governors' Cup quarterfinal game on Wednesday.

Head coach Tim Cone made sure to remind his players that they had no reason to celebrate just yet after pushing the third-seeded Tropang GIGA to a do-or-die game for a place in the semifinals.

"I don't want to make a big deal about this one," Cone told reporters after the game. "I ran into the locker room myself and said, 'Guys, no celebrating' before I walked in here [the press room]."

"We haven't achieved anything, we haven't done anything," he stressed. "All we did was just even the odds a little bit. Certainly not in our favor, but it's now a little bit more even."

The Gin Kings were in a unique position heading into their quarterfinal match-up against TNT. They were the defending champions in the Governors' Cup, having won the 2019 crown before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. They went on to also win the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup by beating TNT in five games in the finals.

But Ginebra was arguably the underdogs against the Tropang GIGA, the team that won the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup by dethroning them in the quarterfinals. TNT also routed the Gin Kings in their lone elimination round match-up, 119-92.

"This is the first time we beat them since we beat them in the finals in the first bubble," Cone pointed out. "They've had our number."

Cone, the winningest coach in PBA history, acknowledged that TNT was playing at a high level under the guidance of Chot Reyes. But he was also pleased with the effort of his players, particularly on defense as they limited the Tropang GIGA to 43% shooting. TNT shot 33% from beyond the arc in the elimination round, but the Gin Kings held them to 6-of-25 from long distance on Wednesday night.

"I thought our defense did a really good job today. We got them a little uncomfortable and they didn't get as many threes up as they normally get," said Cone, whose players limited super rookie Mikey Williams to 19 points on 18 shots.

"They had to kind of resort to [Troy] Rosario trying to beat us one on one, and that brought them back in the game, but it couldn't finish the game for them," he added. "That just tells us that we made him a little bit uncomfortable, made them do something they're not used to doing."

Cone knows, however, that what worked on Wednesday night isn't guaranteed to work on Saturday, when they face off again in the knockout game. Indeed, he believes that TNT remains the slight favorites going into that crucial contest.

"All we did was even out the odds. They had the overwhelmingly big odds coming into this series, and now we've kind of halved those odds. They're still the favorites," said Cone.

"The good news is we have a couple of days to recover. Bad news is they have a couple days to look at the video and go over and see what adjustments we made and then make their own adjustments," he noted.

"That's why [the] twice-to-beat is so hard to overcome. You can always get the first one, but the second one is much, much tougher."